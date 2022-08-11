MANILA -- Check out some of the latest news related to health and fitness.

These are not endorsed by ABS-CBN News.

APOTHECA'S PERSONALIZED DIABETES SOLUTIONS

Apotheca Integrative Pharmacy (AIP) joins the country in celebrating Diabetes Awareness Week and enjoins Filipinos to look after their health with its wide range of personalized health solutions for diabetes.

These include solutions for diabetes-related obesity through HCG or Human chorionic gonadotropin, Bupropion and Naltrexone, and Topiramate.

AIP also offers the Tretinoin compounded medication and compounded Vitamin C Serum for diabetes-related dermatological problems, and compounded Vitamin C and Zinc solutions for boosting the immune system.

More details are available on AIP's website and social media pages.

DIABETES AWARENESS CAMPAIGN BY AGRITECH

Agritech is addressing misconceptions on diabetes to promote a healthy Filipino lifestyle.

The local hybrid rice company is working together with Dr. Michael Gan of the Alliance of Clinical Endocrinologists.

According to Gan, a common misconception about diabetes is that it is usually one's fault for having too much sugar in their diet. While too much sugar is definitely unhealthy, too much carbohydrates brought about by too much sugar is what spikes the blood glucose levels which can cause diabetes. He said that by switching to healthier food alternatives such as brown rice, Filipinos may mitigate the risk of diabetes.

Another misconception, said Gan, is that the disease only applies to overweight individuals as opposed to those who are underweight. Diabetes is a chronic metabolic disease which means that there is a cluster of conditions such as elevated blood pressure, excess body fat, and high cholesterol or triglyceride levels that lead to this disease. This proves that diabetes can apply to any individual no matter what their weight is.

More details are available at Agritech's website.

HEALTH TIPS FOR RAINY DAYS BY AQUA SMARTGUARD

Handout

Aqua SmartGuard has shared tips to keep one's health in check this rainy season, which usually comes with concerns such as cholera, typhoid fever, leptospirosis and water-borne diseases.

One of these is having a balanced diet which means limiting salty, oily and sugary foods; drinking a lot of clean water; and incorporating fruits and vegetables in daily meals.

Others include exercising regularly to get the body moving, taking vitamin supplements to boost immunity, and keeping one's home and surroundings clean and hygienic at all times.

Aqua SmartGuard is the company behind Waterlogic, which is said to be the world's first COVID-19-secure water dispenser. It has a firewall UVC technology that sanitizes water and removes bacteria, viruses and

contaminants, including the COVID-19 virus.

Other features include carbon filters that clear the water of impurities without removing necessary minerals; and BioCote antimicrobial coating on its surface, nozzle, tray and dispensing buttons.

J&J DONATES BACTIDOL TO PH RED CROSS

Johnson & Johnson Philippines recently donated 3,000 bottles of Hexetidine Bactidol oral antiseptic as part of its efforts to support organizations that provide health care essentials to communities.

These went to the Philippine Red Cross, which distribute COVID-19 care kits to communities.

KONSULTAMD PARTNERS WITH MENTAL HEALTH MATTERS

Handout

Telemedicine provider KonsultaMD has expanded its chat features to include free mental health support for Filipinos suffering from stress, anxiety, and other mental illnesses.

It has partnered with Mental Health Matters, founded by celebrity and philanthropist Kylie Verzosa, for the added service in KonsultaChat. The organization raises awareness of mental health issues and provides a safe space to those afflicted.

The recently launched KonsultaChat allows consumers to chat with a medical doctor anytime, anywhere at P399 per consultation.

KonsultaMD is a portfolio company of Globe's corporate venture builder 917Ventures.

MULTIMODAL IMAGING SOLUTIONS AT MAKATI LIFE MEDICAL CENTER

Royal Philips has signed a Memorandum of Agreement with Life Nurture Inc. to install a range of multimodal health technologies at Makati Life Medical Center.

The solutions for diagnosis and treatment include the Azurion 7 C20, the Ingenia Prodiva 1.5T CS, the BV Vectra mobile C-arm system, the Incisive CT 128 Slice, and the MobileDiagnost wDR.

'TB WARRIORS' VIRTUAL GAME

Handout

Johnson & Johnson recently launched the second phase of its regional youth movement that looks to empower a generation to end tuberculosis (TB).

Launched in four markets – Philippines, Indonesia, Thailand, and Vietnam – "TB Warriors" lets players test their knowledge and understanding of disease in a fun and interactive way.

In the game, which is available on the "TB Warriors" website, players are tasked to spot and click on as many characters in a scene as possible that are displaying symptoms of tuberculosis. Upon clicking the characters, they will also have access to more educational information on TB and its symptoms.

Players can compete across the leaderboard and contribute to winning the title of "TB Warrior Country of 2022."

TRIUMPH'S 'COMFORTALKS'

Handout

Lingerie brand Triumph recently led an inspiring "ComforTalks" Facebook live conversation with Melissa Benipayo and Patricia Bobadilla.

Here, the two opened up their own struggles that many other women can relate to, such as leaving the corporate world to become a stay-at-home mom and having a hard time putting one's health first because of a 6-day work week.

They went on to share how they were able to conquer their everyday battles, get enough confidence, and be the best versions of themselves.

Those who missed the session can watch it on the Triumph Philippines Facebook page.