Food shorts: ECQ promos and more to enjoy at home

MANILA -- Check out some of the latest news in the local food scene.

SWEET SALE AT SPIRAL AT HOME

Sofitel Philippine Plaza Manila’s premiere buffet restaurant Spiral is having a sale on its cookies and chocolates. Enjoy 50% off on truffles, mediants, pralines, and macarons straight from Spiral’s Chocolate Room.

Visit the Spiral at Home website for this special offer as well as specially assembled DIY kits and lunch boxes from Spiral’s 21 dining ateliers.

DIAMOND HOTEL GIFT PACKS

Order your favorites at Diamond Hotel’s online shopping site and receive a giveaway from Evian Philippines and Philadelphia Cream Cheese Philippines until supplies last.

Among the special offers on the site are bowls of Champorado, Ginataang Halo-Halo, and Ginataang Mais good for two for as low as P150 nett.

Please check out the hotel's website for more information.

30% DISCOUNT THROUGH BISTRO APP

Missing food from your favorite Bistro Group restaurant? The group is giving a 30% discount on purchases from Bistro Group restaurants open during ECQ including TGI Friday's, Italianni's, Denny's, Watami, BWW, Texas Roadhouse, Bulgogi Brothers, Fish & Co., Modern Shanghai, El Pollo Loco, Red Lobster, ChowCiao, Las Flores, The Test Kitchen, and Savage through their Bistro Delivers App until August 13.

The Bistro App can be download from the iOS App Store or the Google Play Store.

BUY ONE TAKE ONE VUCO FYE

Chef Sau Del Rosario brings back his viral hit the Vuco Fye from the first lockdown with a buy-one-take-one promo on Vuco Fye until August 15. Call (0917) 192-8343 for orders and to arrange for delivery.

20% OFF FROM THE MOMENT GROUP

The Moment Group is launching two consecutive promos mid-month. The restaurant group is offering 20% off on orders with a minimum order of P1,000 from Mo' Cookies or Shawa Wama, P1,500 from 8Cuts, The Mess Hall, Phat Pho, Cuckoo, and Papa Pancitan, or P2,000 from Manam, Din Tai Fung, and Ooma.

The discount runs from August 13 to August 20 on all orders made from its website. Upon checkout, use the code “GOTCHU” from August 13-15, and “HANGRYMOFO” from August 16-20. All orders from the site will be fulfilled by MoGo, the Moment Group’s in-house delivery fleet.

DON REVY FREE DELIVERY

Looking to stock your home bar this ECQ? Don Revy offers free delivery with a minimum order of P1,000 when you shop here. They are also giving away two Red Square Vodka miniatures for orders of P2,000 and above.

Available until August 20. No deliveries in areas with liquor ban.

BUY ONE GET CHICKEN NOODLE SOUP FROM WEE NAM KEE

For a limited time, Singaporean restaurant Wee Nam Kee is running a buy-one-take-one promo on Chicken Noodle Soup. In addition, they also have a 10% discount on orders made on the Relish Group website with the use of the code “TAKECARE10” on check out. The discount is not applicable to other promos and their platters.

GRILL TO GO SET FROM MITASU YAKINIKU

Mitasu Yakiniku bundles an electric griller with its Grill-To-Go set. The set includes Enoki Pork Roll, Chicken Thigh Fillet, U.S. Beef Short Plate, 200g of Belly Leek Roll with Tarri and Spicy Yakiniku Sauce.

The Grill-to-Go Set is good for 3-4 persons and is priced at P1,699. Visit here for orders. This special order is only until August 31.

NABE ON-THE-GO HOT POT SET

Get an electric hot pot with a choice of two soup bases, assorted balls, chicken thigh fillet, US pork collar, beef chuck eye roll, ramen noodles, and sotanghon with ponzu and goma dare sauce.

The On-The-Go Set is good for 3-4 persons and is priced at P,1699. Visit here for orders. This special order is only until August 31.

MITCHELL’S CRAFT BEER 20% DISCOUNT

Looking for craft beer to ease the thought of another ECQ?

Mitchell’s Craft Beer is giving a 20% discount on orders done through their website. Valid only for deliveries to areas with no liquor ban.

BUY ONE TAKE ONE AT PIZZA PIZZA PH

It takes a while to figure out why Pizza Pizza PH’s fully loaded pizza is called Supervisor’s Delight, but a bite will bring some happiness to anyone from the rank-and-file to the CEO.

Pizza Pizza PH is running a buy-one-take-one promo with pastas at P299 and pizzas at P499.

For orders and the rest of their Buy One Take One Menu, please visit their website.

ELIAS PINEAPPLE CIDER

Elias Wicked Ales has been slowly making cider a fruity alternative to beer. With IDOL, this craft brewery adds pineapple to its catalog of Mango, Mangosteen, Strawberry, Guava, and Raspberry ciders.

Available from delivery to areas not covered by an LGU liquor ban from here.

PENINSULA MANILA’S BREAD SUBSCRIPTION PROGRAM

The Peninsula Manila has a new monthly bread subscription program featuring freshly baked breads by the hotel’s senior sous chef Annalyn Solano. Subscribers are entitled to a curated loaf of artisan bread and selected pastries per week.

A one-month subscription is priced at P2,999 with a complimentary set of bakery items on the third week, while the two-month subscription is priced at P4,999 with a complimentary set of bakery items on the seventh week.

Delivery is free within Makati and the Central Business District with a minimum purchase of P2,000 also applicable to their current menu.

STEAK ME HOME BY NOVOTEL

Stay home, stay safe and enjoy a curated steak dinner in the comfort of your private space with the Steak Me Home kit from Take Me Out by Novotel Manila.

The ready-to-cook set menu includes Australian beef ribeye steak, cold cuts, Dijon mustard, wild mushroom sauce, pepper and jalapeño bnutter, and boiled corn

The Steak at Home package is priced at PHP 1,999 nett good for 2 to 3 persons and is available until September 30 only. Visit here for orders and more information.

CARMINE’S KITCHEN PIZZA PROMOS

Carmine’s Kitchen, one of the city’s newest cloud kitchens, introduces themselves with a couple of pizza promos starting at P999 for two 18-inch New York-style pizzas with a 1.5 bottle of Coke. The bundle comes with the fully-loaded Carmine’s Special and a choice of either Cheese or Pepperoni.

This pizza promo is also available with 6-pieces chicken wings for P1,199 or with a solo serving of pasta for P1,299.

Look for Carmine’s Kitchen on Facebook or Instagram for their menu and for more information.

FREE GELATO AT LITTLE KINGS BURGERS

For every P500 worth of sliders, Little Kings Burgers gives you a pint of gelato. Choose from Stracciatella, Double Chocolate, or Vanilla while supplies last.

Please visit their social media pages on Instagram or Facebook for their slider selection and for orders.

TASTELESS GROUP WEBSITE PROMOS

The Tasteless Group is offering a number of promos on orders done through the group’s website.

* Free extra serving of ramen noodles for every P1,000 purchase from Hanamaruken

* 20% off with a minimum purchase of P1,500 from Le Petit Souffle

* 50% off on selected Scout’s Honor retail items and cakes

* Braised Pork, Taiwanese Fried Chicken Chop, and Taiwan Beef Noodle Soup Home Kits from Taipei All-Stars

They also offer free delivery with a minimum purchase of P1,500.