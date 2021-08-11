Mula sa Instagram ni Rica Peralejo

Madalas ikinaiinit ng ulo ng maraming magulang ang makalat na bahay dahil sa mga anak. Ngunit para sa aktres na si Rica Peralejo, may magandang ibig sabihin ang pagkakaroon nang magulong tahanan.

Sa kaniyang Instagram account, ibinahagi ni Peralejo sa kaniyang mga follower ang ilang rason kung bakit magulo ang kanilang bahay.

Ayon sa kaniya, unang dahilan ay nag-iisa lamang ang kasama nito sa bahay.

“I only have one staff and I would not like to stress out the both of us by making sure all the kalat of the boys are neatly put away every minute of the day,” saad nito.

Sa pananaw pa ni Peralejo, nakakahikayat ng mga anak ang makalat na bahay dahil nakakaramdam ang mga ito mismo ng pagkairita kapag magulo ang nakikita.

“The mess makes it uncomfortable for the people in the home. And guess what? It makes them move. They learn to clean up because they themselves feel they don’t like living within a mess that never gets cleaned! So in short: it encourages personal responsibility,” paliwanag niya.

Dagdag pa nito, nangangahulugang buhay at ginagamit ang isang bahay kapag minsan ay magulo o makalat ito.

“Mess means the house is alive. People actually use it, live in it, and was not had for display,” ani Peralejo.

“Mess usually means people have created in the space. I would rather be the mom who overlooked the writings on the wall haha than the mom who always said no to everything just because I wanted everything to be picture perfect,” pahayag niya.

Ibinahagi rin nito ang kuwento ng anak na sinabing mayroon na itong sariling “club” na nakapuwesto sa ilalim ng kanilang hagdanan.

“That space is always filled with cardboard boxes, paper, blankets, and all other trashy looking things making it not so aesthetically pleasing… but my boy’s got a club in there. He is owning an idea and developing his person and his creativity in that space. And that is more important than making the corner Instagrammable,” saad ni Peralejo.

“Cheers to the beautiful messes of our life!”

