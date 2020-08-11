Why Frankie Pangilinan prefers Twitter over other social media platforms

MANILA – Frankie Pangilinan has been inspiring so many young people when it comes to speaking up about issues that are important to them. But not everyone is as confident in voicing out their opinions about relevant matters.

In an interview with Bianca Gonzalez, Pangilinan said one's confidence actually depends on how passionate you are about what you’re talking about.

Pangilinan also said she loves to write and that’s why she has chosen Twitter to be her platform.

“Suntok lang din sa buwan 'yung mga tweets ko noon. It’s not easy at all but it’s a little not as scary for me I guess to be using Twitter than any other social media platform because I have a certain level of passion for the written word and language,” she said as she urged the youth “to discover what are your passions and how can you use them to help others.”

Meanwhile, Pangilinan also shared how she handles the negativity that comes with sharing one's opinion.

“It’s really sad but in part, it’s kind of as if sanay na po ako,” she said.

“Obviously that’s not an experience I wanna wish on anyone. But at the same time, I think there’s also those low moments where it can really get to you. I like to remind myself primarily na parang the amount of hurt or backlash that I get online, the amount of negativity that I might feel online, it doesn’t compare to the pain and the hurt that are felt by millions of others who I’m trying to fight for,” she added.