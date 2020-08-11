Shopping shorts: AirAsia online store, bespoke bibs for babies

MANILA -- Check out some of the latest news in the local retail scene.

AIRASIA OPENS ONLINE STORE ON SHOPEE

AirAsia has launched its official store on Shopee in the Philippines, offering a wide selection of in-flight merchandise, souvenirs, and collector's edition items.

Customers can enjoy a 10% discount on all items with a minimum purchase of P499 until August 16.

Products are covered by Shopee Mall benefits including a 100% authenticity guarantee, a seven-day return policy, and a cash on delivery payment option.

More details can be found on AirAsia's website and social media pages.

BESPOKE BIBS FOR BABIES

A new online business is offering a selection of personalized bibs for babies.

Bibs Manila offers hundreds of fun designs, from flowers and mermaids to dinosaurs and airplanes. A customer can also create his or her own design and put the baby's name for a personal touch.

"Bibs Manila was born out of my love for personalized items. While I was on maternity leave six years ago, I would shop for items for my baby online. Most of the personalized bibs I found were embroidered and so delivery took a while. That sparked an idea for us," said owner Kate Joaquin.

Bibs Manila ships nationwide, and internationally in select countries. More details can be found on the brand's website and Instagram page.

LANDERS MARKS 4TH ANNIVERSARY

Landers Superstore kicks off its fourth anniversary celebration by giving perks and discounts to new and renewing members.

One of these is a membership fee of P600, or a 25% discount from the original rate. The promo is valid for in-store applications and renewals until August 31, and is open to all Premium and Business Primary cardholders.

For every new membership or renewal, Landers is also giving away free P200 gift certificates from Kuya J, P200 gift certificates from Isla Sugbu Seafood City, and a P200 gift certificate from either Popeyes (Manila only) or Majestic (Cebu only).

For more details, visit any Landers branch or the brand's Facebook and Instagram pages.

NEUTROGENA US CULT FAVORITES NOW IN PH

Neutrogena has finally brought its US cult favorite products to the Philippines via Watsons.

These include the Rainbath Body Washes, Face Makeup Remover Wipes, Oil-Free Acne Pink Grapefruit Cleanser, Deep Clean Micellar Water, and Hydro Boost Water Gel Sunscreen.

Customers get P100 off for a minimum purchase of P1,000 during the Neutrogena Exclusives Week from August 12 to 19 on Watsons' website.

The products are also available in Watsons outlets, and the store's official pages in Lazada and Shopee.

PAMPERS TO HOLD 'SUPER BRAND DAY'

Pampers has partnered with Lazada to hold a "Super Brand Day" this August 19.

During the event, customers can enjoy up to 40% in discounts on Pampers products, as well as freebies like Trunkis, animal backpacks, and more.

Pampers will also be hosting livestream events where parents and baby class experts share their tips when spending quality time with babies.

More details are available on Pampers' Facebook and Lazada pages.

ROBINSONS ANNOUNCES WINNERS OF NATIONAL PAINTING CONTEST

Pushing through amid the pandemic, Robinsons Land's ARTablado national painting competition finally has its first set of winners.

The two grand winners -- one for the representational category and another for the non-representational category -- will each be given a solo exhibition at ARTablado in Robinsons Galleria as well as P60,000 in cash, an overnight stay at Summit Ridge Tagaytay, and a plaque.

Hotel accommodation and a plaque will also be given to second- and third-placers as well as cash prizes at P40,000 and P20,000, respectively.

Below is the full list of winners:

Representational category

First prize: "Kanlungan ng Lahi" by Ambrocio Mallari

Second prize: "Inang Kalikasan Iibigin at Pagkaingatan" by Froilan Galpo

Third prize: "Usbong at Silakbo ng Kalikasan" by Nino Cris Odosis

Non-representational category

First prize: "The Soul of Happiness" by Romer Kagayutan

Second prize: "Imbak sa Bulaklak" by Elbert Caballero

Third prize: "Isang Libo, Apatnaraan, at Apatnapung Pagasa" by Dante Bon Verano

Meanwhile, the remaining 44 finalists in the competition will each receive a cash prize of P4,000.