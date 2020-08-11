Scared to speak up? Frankie Pangilinan shares tips

MANILA -- Music newcomer Frankie Pangilinan appeared in the latest vlog of host Bianca Gonzalez, where she talked about being confident in one's own voice.

Speaking with Gonzalez via video call, Pangilinan said confidence largely depends on "how passionate you are about what you're talking about."

"I don't think that you can access any sort of confidence if it's not something that you really, truly care about," she said.

"We all have different interests and we all have different aspirations and goals in life, and it's that passion that should drive us forward," she added.

Pangilinan went on to acknowledge that people have different ways of making their voices heard -- in her case, it's via Twitter -- and stressed that everyone has an important role to play in making "real lasting change."

"We each have our own parts... If we're trying to make real lasting change in the system, you have to change every part of it, big or small. Like there's no discrepancy there, walang part that's valued less or valued higher. I think that's something people really need to realize," she explained.

The daughter of Senator Francis Pangilinan and actress Sharon Cuneta is known as a strong advocate of women's rights and an outspoken critic of the Duterte administration.

Last June, she called out broadcaster Ben Tulfo for his "victim-blaming" remarks as she made a firm stand against rape culture in the Philippines.

The 19-year-old admitted that there are times when she feels hurt by the negative comments about her online, but she chooses to focus on what she is trying to fight for.

"There are also those low moments where it can really get to you, and I think that I like to remind myself primarily na parang the amount of hurt or the amount of backlash that I get online, the amount of negativity that I might feel online, it doesn't compare to the pain and hurt that are felt by millions of others who I'm trying to fight for," she said.

She continued: "There's a certain degree of empathy there that allows you to remove yourself from the negativity in the situation and just focus on what you're trying to fight for, to focus on what you believe in... At the end of the day it's sort of like, 'I'm not doing it for myself, you know.' You're not doing it for self-gratification. You're doing it for others and to make sure that others get their voice amplified."

Impressed by what she heard, Gonzalez told Pangilinan: "My gosh, it's so nice to listen to you. How old are you again?"

The host then asked her to share tips for younger people who are afraid to speak up about the things they believe in.

Pangilinan replied: "I think a lot of the fear comes from, 'Baka mali ako,' like 'Baka mali 'yung pag-iisip ko' or 'Baka mali 'yung akala ko,' etc. So I think the first step to that is find out where the fear is coming from, and then learn more about it."

"If you're really committed to wanting to learn and wanting to help spur a conversation onwards, then it's your responsibility to learn for yourself and read up," she added.

Watch the conversation between Pangilinan and Gonzalez below: