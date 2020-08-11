Newly-formed association promotes jump rope as lifestyle

Noel Agra, president of the Philippine Jump Rope Association. Handout

MANILA, Philippines -- The newly-formed Philippine Jump Rope Association (PJRA), headed by Noel Agra, is not skipping a beat in spreading the word about the newest fitness craze during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Agra, a health and fitness buff as well as a certified jump rope coach, said their association was formed during the lockdown, and now enjoys a membership of close to 150 nationwide.

"Everybody is welcome," said Agra. "The PJRA wants to collaborate with everyone. We want to be inclusive."

The association welcomes jump rope enthusiasts of all ages, gender, and skill level.

"It's for everybody," he stressed. "There's no age limit… You can do it any time, anywhere, and it's very affordable."

Agra, who appeared during Tuesday's Philippine Sportswriters Association Forum, also bared that they have already filed for membership with the International Jump Rope Union and the Philippine Olympic Committee.

They have lined up a series of events, including online competitions beginning next month. The organization has also invited foreign jump rope experts to do workshops and clinics in the country.

For Agra, their goal is to promote jump rope as a lifestyle. He has been involved in the activity for five years now, and calls it "life-changing."

"I lost 50 pounds because of jump rope. We want to share the love of jump rope as a lifestyle and as a sport," he said.

While they still have a long way to go, Agro is looking forward to seeing the sport included in multi-sport international events, such as the Southeast Asian Games, the Asian Games, and even the Olympics.