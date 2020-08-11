Dani Barretto, husband launch podcast on Spotify

MANILA -- Vlogger Dani Barretto and her husband, Xavi Panlilio, now have their own podcast on Spotify.

Barretto made the announcement in an Instagram post, saying they have been getting requests to do a podcast since last year.

"Xavi and I finally gained the courage to make one," she said, adding that they will uploaded new episodes at 7 p.m. every Monday and Thursday.

Titled "Life with Xavi and Dani," the podcast so far has two episodes -- one on "marriage 101," and another on dealing with a "toxic partner."

The intro to their podcast read: "Listen as Xavi and Dani indulge themselves in conversations about life and its ups and downs. Join them weekly as they take on topics that they encounter as they grow as individuals and as a family."

Barretto and Panlilio marked their first wedding anniversary last April. They have a daughter named Millie.