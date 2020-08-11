All-Filipino book fair Aklatan goes online amid pandemic

MANILA -- The all-Filipino book fair Aklatan is going online this year as the novel coronavirus pandemic continues.

Organized by the Book Development Association of the Philippines (BDAP), Aklatan will be held through the e-commerce platform Shopee from August 16 to 18.

According to BDAP, over 40 local publishers will take part in this year's book fair, and customers can expect "all your favorite titles at amazing discounts."

Among the participants in Aklatan is Adarna House, which will offer a 30% discount on all available titles.

Other featured publishers include 19th Avenida Publishing, Alpha Stream Marketing, Anvil Publishing, Asia/Pacific Circulation Exponents, Ateneo de Manila University Press, Ateneo de Naga University Press, Bookware Publishing Corp., Central Books Supply, Chapter House Publishing, Christian Literature Crusade Church Strengthening Ministry, Cunanan Map House, FELTA Multi-Media, FEU Publications, Forefront Book Co., Inc., Great Books Trading, Institute of Spirituality (ISA-Jecho Publishing), MSA Publishing, New Day Publishers, OMF Literature, Our Daily Bread Ministries Philippines, Philippine Christian Literature, Inc., Phoenix Educational Services, Inc., Precious Pages and Lampara House, Saint Mary's Publishing, Salinlahi Publishing House, San Anselmo Publications, St. Matthew's Publishing, Summit Media, Tahanan Books, University of Santo Tomas Publishing House, University of the Philippines Press, Wizard Publishing Haws, and WS Pacific Publications.

The last Aklatan book fair was held at Megatrade Hall 3 at SM Megamall in November 2019.