Theater review: 'Tick, Tick... BOOM' is best enjoyed live

Tanya Manalang-Atadero, Jef Flores and Reb Atadero in a scene from 'Tick, Tick... BOOM!' Reine Bantang

MANILA -- 9 Works Theatrical marks its post-pandemic return with a new production of Jonathan Larson’s "Tick, Tick... BOOM!"

I admit that I was a bit surprised when 9 Works announced this musical for its comeback. First was that it staged this back in 2016. Then, there’s the version that anyone with Netflix can easily catch for movie night.

Then again, 9 Works doesn’t just do things for the heck of it. I thought the 2016 production was more of a concert or musical revue, but it had so much heart as this was the theater group's 20th anniversary celebration of Jonathan Larson’s modern rock masterpiece "Rent."

"Tick, Tick... BOOM!" is an autobiographical work by Larson documenting his journey to make the next great American musical. This was way before "Rent" catapulted him into theater royalty. The theme of making a choice to live a life doing something you love, or selling out to eke out a living are universal, especially when hearing the ticking of one’s own clock.

It was interesting to see Jef Flores and Tanya Manalang-Atadero reprise their roles from 2016. Reb Atadero took over from Ariel Reonal who is now based abroad.

Jef Flores and Reb Atadero in a scene from 'Tick, Tick... BOOM!' Reine Bantang

Jef, who plays Jon, has certainly grown into Philippine theater’s greatest triple threats today. There is more sensitivity, more weariness, more desperation and yet, more hope this time around. There is a lot of polish in his performance and being able to sing in tune as the world collapses around him is a feat to behold.

While they both have primary characters, real-life couple Atadero and Manalang are chameleons on stage. She gives strength and a certain awkwardness to her Susan, Jon’s girlfriend, who is going through the same crossroads. Atadero’s Michael, Jon’s best friend, makes for a nice foil to Jon as somebody who's made the decision to "sell out." The actor’s comedic chops are turned up to 11 in this production but gets a chance to show off his dramatic side as well.

Besides their two main characters, the Ataderos go through a carousel of quirky characters -- diner karens, frazzled waitstaff, smarmy agents, the office femme fatale, some ditzy, Jon’s parentals, a druggie Twinkie vendor, to name a few.

I thought it was Robbie Guevara’s direction that made these moments stand out letting the actors play on stage. I don’t remember laughing so hard when I saw the first one. And the way Guevara pulls off some of the scenes, particularly where he virtually multiplies his cast of three, are just so well done.

Tanya Manalang-Atadero and Jef Flores in a scene from 'Tick, Tick... BOOM!' Reine Bantang

There are other actors performing on different dates: Khalil Ramos (Jon), Kayla Rivera (Susan), and Vien King (Michael). Guevara has said that they have a different attack on the characters. What’s interesting is that this is not an alternate cast as the production will mix and match actors from the two casts during the entire run.

I must give props to the…. props. One of the big changes to this production is that there is a set. Scenographer Mio Infante’s dresses up Jon’s apartment as a 1990s time capsule with little bits and pieces and easter eggs strewn around. There is a Stephen Sondheim poster on the wall, there is a double cassette deck and cassette tapes all around that may be unfamiliar to younger audience members. Everything that happens outside the room happens in front of the set and Guevara makes full use of the theater incorporating little touches to bring the audience into this world.

Just to get it out of the way, there are differences between this production and the movie on Netflix. This movie changed the order of the songs and I thought that the production was a lot funnier. That, and the sheer entertainment of seeing how Guevara and the actors pull of certain scenes.

So, is "Tick, Tick... BOOM!" worth catching live?

My personal favorite moment of the play is when we find Jon in the cramped apartment fiddling around with his keyboard. As he experiments, he plays two very familiar sounding chords, which are a testament to the greatness and timelessness of Jonathan Larson’s works.

And just like that, I joined my seatmates uttering a stifled “awww” with some even singing “Five hundred twenty five…” only to be shushed by their seatmates.

It is that communal experience of theater with a killer cast backed up with 9 Works Theatrical’s clear love and reverence for Larson and "Tick, Tick.. .BOOM!" that make this a must-watch.

Now, that is something that can’t be streamed on the internet.

Vien King, Kayla Rivera, Khalil Ramos, Jef Flores, Tanya Manalang-Atedero, and Reb Atedero share the stage at the press preview. Jeeves de Veyra

"Tick, Tick... BOOM!" runs at the Carlos P. Romulo Auditorium of RCBC Plaza in Makati, with 3 p.m. matinee and 7:30 p.m. evening shows all Saturdays and Sundays of August until August 27.