Watch more News on iWantTFC

MANILA -- Psychic Stargazer has been tapped to host "Touch and Tell," a new paranormal talk show on FYE Channel which will be available beginning August 12.

In the show, Stargazer will try to look into the past and predict the future of guest celebrities and personalities.

“It’s about touching a person and telling what I feel about them,” said Stargazer, who will also conduct aura readings, and provide guidance as well.

The online show will also feature surprising revelations and messages "from beyond" that aim to foster helpful insights and add thrill and excitement to viewers.

Some of the show's upcoming guests are actress Pokwang, singer Janine Desiderio, and host Nicki Morena.

Events director Frank Mamaril, actor-poet Juan Miguel Severo, entrepreneur Dr. Carl Balita, and many more are also set to appear in the show to hear what Stargazer sees in their future.



“Touch and Tell with Stargazer” will premiere this Saturday, August 12, at 7 p.m. on FYE's YouTube channel.

Stargazer’s “Pinoy Paranormal Mysteries” program is also available on FYE's YouTube channel and will air on Jeepney TV every Saturday starting August 12 at 10:45 p.m.