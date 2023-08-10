Shoe factory workers in Marikina are all busy as demand for school shoes increases this school year 2023-2024. Prices of Marikina-made school shoes also increased this year according to shoe manufacturers. Jose Carretero, ABS-CBN News

MARIKINA -- As the school opening draws near, Marikina shoemakers are gearing up for the back-to-school demand for quality shoes.

In Marikina City, many flocked to the “Back-to-School Shoe Bazaar” organized by the local government unit in front of the city hall.

A total of 46 Marikina shoe manufacturers joined the school bazaar showcasing their authentic Marikina-made footwear which range from school shoes to fashionable ones.

Noel Box, OIC of the Marikina Shoe Industry Development Office, said the bazaar is enjoying an increase in sales compared to previous years with daily average sales ranging from P500,000 to P550,000.

They even hit a daily sales record of P2.1 million for three consecutive days which he attributed to the many delegates from the Palarong Pambansa.

This is despite a significant increase in the prices of school shoes this year.

Shoemaker Neil Nepomuceno said, he has implemented a 30- to 40-percent mark-up in prices of school shoes due to limited supplies of materials.

The price for children's school shoes ranges from P800 to P1,000, while prices of school shoes for adults range from P1,000 to P2,000.

Despite the increase, many customers still choose to purchase Marikina shoes, like Reynaldo Escaner, who bought school shoes for his children.

“Marikina is quality at saka mura, maganda talaga dito ang bilihan pag pasukan,” he said.

Alejandro Bolos Jr. from Tarlac City also purchased Marikina-made school shoes, saying, “Ever since, alam naman po natin na Marikina shoes is the best. International quality.”

The bazaar is being held to help shoemakers sell their products, especially those affected by the pandemic.

But now, Box said, some manufactures cannot meet the increased demand. “Kasi nga nagkaroon ng pandemic so ang nangyari ngayon pa lang sila gumagawa ng school shoes,” he explained.

Nepomuceno said one of the challenges is the lack of some materials and manpower because some shoemakers shifted to different industries during the pandemic.

“Kulang kami sa tao. Medyo mahirap kasi nabulaga kami. Tapos nagkaroon din ng problema sa pagbili ng materyales. First time kong naranasan ultimong shoe tacks, pati 'yung pandikit nagkaroon ng problema kasi siguro kasi hindi sila nag-stock,” Nepomuceno said.

But Marikina shoemakers are grateful that the shoe industry is returning to normal.

Box said 90 percent of close to 200 shoe manufacturers in Marikina have already resumed operations.

One of the reasons for this, according to Box, is the full resumption of face-to-face classes since last school year.

“Maganda na 'yung nakikita namin sa industry namin, bumabalik na 'yung ilang mga customer, 'yung mga manufacturer natin patuloy na gumagawa ng sapatos at sa tingin namin magpapatuloy ito, dire-diretso na,” Box said.

Marikina City Councilor Cloyd Casimiro, committee chair of the Committee on Footwear and Leather Craft said, Marikina continues to extend help to the shoe manufacturers affected by the pandemic.

Marikina shoe manufacturers are optimistic, the industry will be fully revived in the coming days, as they continue to produce quality shoes.

The shoe bazaar will be held until August 27.