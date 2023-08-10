LOOK: Ivana Alawi shares tour of her Bahrain home

Screenshot from Ivana Alawi's Facebook page.

Social media star and actress Ivana Alawi gave fans a look into her house in Bahrain.

In an 8-minute clip, Alawi said the house was built in 1996.

"Luma siya pero espesyal pa rin siya kasi dito ako lumaki, dito ko nakasama ang Daddy ko, feeling ko nandito siya sa tabi natin," the actress said.

"Feel ko 'yun. 'Yung kwarto ni Daddy 'di ko na pinabago kasi kwarto niya 'yun, espesyal sa 'min 'yun," she added.

Last July, Alawi renewed her contract with ABS-CBN, teasing more projects to come.

She first signed a contract as a Kapamilya in February 2020. Being a Kapamilya for three years, Alawi said her most memorable experience was doing her first series "A Family Affair."

In 2018, Alawi also became part of "FPJ's Ang Probinsyano" and was also one of the stars of the series "Sino Ang May Sala?”.

Alawi was last seen in the comedy film "Partners in Crime" with fellow Kapamilya Vice Ganda, which was shown during last year's Metro Manila Film Festival.

Alawi is one of the successful celebrity vloggers with nearly 16.7 million subscribers on YouTube.

