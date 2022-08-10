MANILA -- Here are some of the latest travel-related announcements and promos.

These are not endorsed by ABS-CBN News.

BUMBLE'S 'TRAVEL WITH ME' BADGE

Dating and social networking app Bumble has launched a limited edition "Travel with me" badge to help users find fellow travel lovers.

It is available on the Bumble app until the end of August.

Users can add the badge to indicate they are open to experiencing new places with new people.

CLARK AIRPORT ADDS CATICLAN ROUTE

Handout

Clark International Airport is adding Caticlan -- the gateway to Boracay island -- to its new routes starting August 16.

AirAsia Philippines will resume its Clark to Caticlan flights with flights 4 times a week, scheduled Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays.

Aside from the Clark to Caticlan flights, passengers also have access to Cebu via Cebu Pacific and Philippine Airlines.

The following international flights are also available: Singapore via Jetstar and Scoot; Busan via Royal Air; Yangyan via Fly Gangwon; Incheon via T’way Air, Jeju Air, and Jin Air; Dubai via Emirates; and Doha via Qatar Airways.

HONDA'S ALL-NEW WAVE RSX

Handout

Honda Philippines Inc. recently announced the release of its All-New Wave RSX at Honda dealerships nationwide.

The underbone presents a sporty dynamic, sharp design, and better fuel efficiency, making it ideal for both the daily grind and weekend trips. It features PGM-Fi or Programmed Fuel Injection, which promises fuel efficiency up to 67.8 Km/L based on the World Motorcycle Test Cycle Method.

The All-New Wave RSX has a 4-stroke, SOHC, air-cooled 109cc Honda Engine with maximum power of 6.46kW at 7,500rpm and a top torque of 8.70Nm at 6,000rpm.

It also includes a Secured Key Shutter with a seat opener, an Automatic Headlight On feature, and a bigger U-Box and full chain case.

The All-New Wave RSX comes in three color variants across two types. These include the Phantom Dark Silver Metallic and Candy Caribbean Blue Sea for the Drum Type with a suggested retail price of P61,900, and the Candy Rosy Red for the Disc Type with a suggested retail price of P64,900 which will be offered starting September 2022.

SHELL'S SINGAPORE RAFFLE PROMO

Customers in the Philippines have a chance to win an all-expense-paid trip for two to Singapore in Shell's latest raffle promo.

Every P2,000 purchase of Shell V-Power for 4-wheelers or P250 for 2 wheelers is equivalent to one raffle coupon. The prize includes round-trip airfare tickets, hotel accommodations, and a curated Singapore experience worth P1 million (P800,000 pocket money and P200,000 worth of tours, food, and entertainment).

Customers can also double their chances of winning with Shell Go+ and Shell Citi Visa as these transactions will generate two raffle coupons. Shell Go+ users will also get twice the number of points for every qualified Shell V-Power purchase during the promo period.

The promo runs until August 29, with more details at Shell stations.