

Tim Connor took to social media to react to the adultery cases filed against him and his business partner Maggie Wilson by the latter's estranged husband, Victor Consunji.

In an Instagram Stories post, the British-Thai businessman shared his "legal position" and "personal position" on the matter.

For the former, he downright denied the allegations, saying these are "utter rubbish accusations out of anger that hold no water."

"This absolute train wreck must stop on both sides now. Watching two people (one I was previously close to) trying to harm each other never gets anywhere in the bigger picture," he stated as his "personal position" on the issue.

Connor went on to share that he has been trying to reach out to people who have been dragged into the controversy, but only a few of them "are willing to get anywhere close to this issue to avoid conflict."

Nevertheless, he has been taking steps to ensure that both parties will "stop temporarily to make way for what I hope can be diplomatic and pragmatic dialogue."

Screenshot from Tim Connor's Instagram Stories

Connor's statement has been re-posted by Wilson on Instagram Stories. The former beauty queen said she has "reached out multiple times" to Consunji to resolve their issues privately, but did not get any response.

Refuting her estranged husband's allegations, Wilson has also been insinuating in social media that Consunji was the one having an affair during their marriage.

"It's such a shame that it has come to this, but sometimes in life you've got to do what you got to do," she said. "Again, I'm sorry to those close to them who didn't know what I knew and may feel hurt and upset."

Screenshots from Maggie Wilson's Instagram Stories

It was in September 2021 when Wilson announced her split with Consunji, her husband of 11 years. They have a 10-year-old son named Connor.

Aside from filing adultery cases, the real estate scion also attempted to "padlock" Wilson's rented home in Taguig.

The host and model was able to secure a 72-hour temporary restraining order last month.

Related video: