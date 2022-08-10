MANILA -- Philippine Airlines (PAL) has tapped celebrity chef JP Anglo to create dishes for the business class menu on its North America flights.

The Philippine flag carrier is offering his signature dishes on its non-stop flights from Manila to Los Angeles, San Francisco, New York, Vancouver, and Toronto.

To mark the collaboration, Anglo flew from Manila to Los Angeles aboard PAL's flight PR112, where he prepared Chicken Inasal and Bangus ala Pobre for business class passengers.

Chef JP Anglo's Chicken Inasal Meal for PAL. Handout

"Elevating Philippine Airlines' in-flight dining experience is part of our thrust to become more customer-centric and offer more value to our passengers, especially on our popular nonstop flights to the United States and Canada," PAL president and COO Stanley Ng said in a statement.

A former "MasterChef Pinoy Edition" judge, Anglo is known for his Filipino restaurant Sarsa in Makati.

He recently opened a new dining concept called Kooya in Dubai.

