Kisses Delavin (left) and Maureen Wroblewitz in the Miss Universe Philippines 2021 runway challenge. Screengrabs from YouTube

MANILA -- Kisses Delavin and Maureen Wroblewitz showed their runway skills in the latest challenge of the Miss Universe Philippines 2021 pageant.

The former "Pinoy Big Brother" housemate and the "Asia's Next Top Model" winner looked stunning in their respective videos for the competition's runway challenge, which also featured the other Top 75 candidates.

Delavin and Wroblewitz have so far dominated the first two challenges of Miss Universe Philippines 2021, finishing first and third, respectively.

Both also boast of a huge fan base from their previous endeavors in showbiz.

The Miss Universe Philippines 2021 coronation night will be held on September 25 and will feature only 30 candidates, who will be chosen after a series of virtual challenges.

