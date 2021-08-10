Maureen Wroblewitz shares difference between modeling, pageantry

MANILA -- After winning "Asia's Next Top Model," Maureen Wroblewitz is dipping her toes into pageantry as one of the candidates of Miss Universe Philippines 2021.

In an interview with Star Magic Inside News, Wroblewitz expressed her gratitude to all those who have been supportive of her latest endeavor.

"I'm just feeling really grateful to be part of this and to have the support from my family and, of course, my fans, my supporters. They have been doing so much for me and really promoting the app and the fan votes online. So I've been feeling really, really grateful for that," she said.

She went on to share that she decided to join Miss Universe Philippines 2021 both for herself and for her advocacies.

"I've told myself that if ever I'm going to join, it's for my advocacies, that I would do it for other people. And as much that this is also for my journey and embracing myself, I feel the best way to be able to give that help out, that support, is through helping yourself first," she said. "Because it is important to start within you so you can give even more."

"So it is my journey but at the same time, I'm really doing this for other people."

In the interview, Wroblewitz also shared what she thinks is the biggest difference between modeling and pageantry.

"The difference between modeling and pageantry is that as a model, you are only this canvas. You're not supposed to talk, as you don't really have a voice, you're just posing in front of the camera," she said.

"As a beauty queen, you have an advocacy, you have a voice," she explained.

Wroblewitz is considered a fan favorite in Miss Universe Philippines 2021, ranking third in two virtual challenges and making it to the Top 75.

The national pageant will be held on September 25 and will feature only 30 candidates.

