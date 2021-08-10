MANILA -- Marvin Agustin is using a meme about him as an opportunity to share his blessings with the public.

The actor and restaurateur gave away food such as cochinillo and almond sansrival, as well as other prizes to mark his "birthday" on Tuesday, August 10.

The date has long been associated with him as it sounds like his last name, Agustin.

"Mga kalokohan natin, ilang taon na 'to? Umaabot na ng mga five years yata ito!" he said in a Facebook live session, where he announced the winners of his giveaway.

"Happy birthday to me!" Agustin, whose real birthday is January 29, added in jest.

Agustin also invited food delivery riders to drop by the Quezon City and Makati branches of his Secret Kitchen food hall at lunchtime and 5 p.m. on August 10 to receive free pancit as his way of showing his gratitude.

"At the same time, pasasalamat ko na rin ito. Actually, mayroon nga kaming papansit para sa mga riders, punta lang kayo," he said.

During the pandemic, Agustin started new food businesses such as Mr. Vin Munchies, which specializes in baked goods, and Cochi, which offers roasted suckling pig.

He is known for co-owning restaurants in the metro such as Wolfgang's Steakhouse.

Related video: