MANILA -- Binibining Pilipinas International 2021 Hannah Arnold is using her platform to put a spotlight on science.

Prior to winning the crown, Arnold graduated with a degree in Forensic Science from the University of Canberra in Australia.

The beauty queen hopes to encourage more students to pursue science courses, and for the country to invest more in science and technology.

"I have always been a passionate advocate of education, especially in encouraging students to take science courses. This pandemic taught us that we need a greater spotlight on science, and we need to support our current and future scientists," she said in an interview with Fair Magazine, which featured her on the cover of its latest issue.

"Scientists discovered the COVID-19 virus, they developed vaccines and they are still fighting it. I really want to see the younger generations believing that they can prevent whatever comes next," she added.

Arnold earlier expressed her support for the Department of Science and Technology's Invent School program, where students create ideas and inventions while the agency helps them through workshops.

She is set to represent the Philippines in the Miss International pageant in Japan this November.

