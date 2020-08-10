New program lets Cardinal Santos patients meet their doctors at a hotel

Discovery Suites. Handout

MANILA -- A new program lets patients at Cardinal Santos Medical Center (CSMC) meet their doctors at Discovery Suites in Ortigas instead of the hospital to minimize their exposure to the COVID-19 virus.

Called Safe Care, the program is a result of a partnership between CSMC and Discovery Hospitality Corp. (DHC).

Those interested to avail of the service will first be asked to coordinate with their doctors through CSMC's e-consult system, which will then inform DHC's Safe Care team of the schedule.

After being notified and receiving pre-visit requirements, patients will then settle the payment online to avoid in-person contact.

DHC assured that its meeting spaces will be thoroughly cleaned and sanitized after each use.

"We have a responsibility to keep our society healthy. We need to resolve this issue immediately for the sake of our clients. We are happy to endorse Discovery as an alternative safe space for our customers and doctors," Atty. Pilar Almira, chief executive officer of CSMC, said in a statement.

Jose Parreno Jr. chief operating officer of DHC and president of Discovery World Corp., for his part said: "We are pleased to be a safe space for CSMC. Together, we continue to press on and find solutions for our country to overcome the pitfalls of this pandemic."

The Safe Care program comes months after DHC's Home Safe initiative, which follows the safety and sanitation protocols set by the Department of Tourism.

Aside from Discovery Suites, other DHC properties include Discovery Primea, Discovery Shores Boracay, and Club Paradise Palawan.