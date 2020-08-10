'Kapamilya Forever': ABS-CBN stickers now available on Viber

Handout

MANILA -- ABS-CBN has created an official sticker pack on Viber, featuring messages about family, love, support, and gratitude.

The pack contains 16 stickers and is available for download in the Philippines, United States, Kuwait, Vietnam, Canada, United Arab Emirates, Australia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Qatar, Malaysia, Hong Kong, and Taiwan.

Those who download the sticker pack are automatically added to the multimedia conglomerate's newly formed ABS-CBN Viber community.

Also available on Viber is the ABS-CBN News community, which lets members get up to date with current events.

"Having an official Kapamilya Viber sticker pack allows us to deepen our relationships with our followers in many parts of the world," Elaine Uy-Casipit, head of ABS-CBN's Digital Media Division, said in a statement.

The ABS-CBN sticker pack will be available for download until September 11 on Viber's Sticker Market.

