Francis Libiran offers 'affordable' couture pieces amid 'new normal'

Francis Libiran has launched an "affordable" couture line. Photos from @francislibiran8 on Instagram

MANILA -- Francis Libiran is now offering "affordable" couture pieces as people continue to adapt to the "new normal" caused by the novel coronavirus pandemic.

On Sunday, the designer to the stars released a video launching Simply Francis Libiran, which lets clients have a custom-made design starting at P50,000.

"For as low as P50,000 only, you can have your own impeccable couture experience and a custom-made design of your dreams. Our flexible payment terms cater to those who are on a minimal budget," Libiran said, as he shared contact details for inquiries and scheduling appointments.

According to a report by the entertainment website Push, the Simply Francis Libiran line also offers couple packages starting at P150,000. It includes a wedding gown and a groom's suit, which are both custom-made, as well as ceremonial accessories.

Also available are custom-made evening gowns, debut gowns, and suits.

"In these trying times, I believe that celebrations of unity, love and life must not be put on hold. By living life in the 'new normal' my team and I came up with an idea -- that it is still possible to celebrate your most important day in a simple and intimate way by offering an affordable selection of luxury services for those who wish to celebrate on a budget without compromising luxury, beauty and quality," he said in a statement, as quoted by Push.