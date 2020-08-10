First online Art in the Park kicks off

MANILA -- The country's affordable art fair kicked off its first online edition on Monday as it adapts to the "new normal" brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Over 2,600 art pieces will be made available until August 17 at the Art in the Park website, with new works to be uploaded daily, organizers said in a statement.

Just like in previous years, prices of all items are still capped at P50,000, with a portion of the proceeds from sales to be donated to the Museum Foundation of the Philippines in support of their projects and programs.

Special exhibits during the virtual fair include Richard Quebral's colorful "Isometric Ay! lah, lah, land..." and "Garapata Hatchery," the large-scale paper mural by Dex Fernandez.

The final lineup of participants is shown in Art in the Park's post below:

GLOBE PLATINUM HOUR

Globe Platinum Hour is set at 5 p.m. at each day of the fair via Facebook live, complementing Quebral's installation with a behind-the-scenes tour of the artist's hometown and studio.

After the virtual tour, a "reservations lottery" will give people a chance to buy Quebral's work consisting of four small paintings and 25 prints. There will also be a live auction on August 16 for a bigger Quebral painting made especially for Art in the Park.

On alternate days during Globe Platinum Hour, artist and illustrator Robert Alejandro will conduct live virtual workshops mainly targeted toward kids. Globe Platinum members can also acquire Alejandro's art in a special collection, along with watercolor paintings by Reena Gabriel.

The finale of Globe Platinum Hour will feature an online musical performance by singer-songwriter Martti Franca.

BPI ART CLIPS

At 11 a.m. on August 11, there will be a virtual demonstration of artist Jackie Lozano's portraiture as part of a collaboration with the Bank of the Philippine Islands (BPI).

Fifth Wall Fest, a group that seeks to introduce Filipino audiences to dance films as an art form, will present an original performance at 8 p.m. on August 13.

Visitors who use their BPI credit cards during Art in the Park can enjoy special privileges, such as rebates and installment options.

Meanwhile, Art in the Park's food and beverage partners are also offering products for delivery.