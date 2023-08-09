One of the branches of Zubuchon in Metro Manila. Facebook/@zubuchonphilippines

MANILA -- Cebu favorite Zubuchon is set to end its operations in Metro Manila this month.

In a Facebook post, Zubuchon said it is closing down its commissary and all of its restaurants in the metro.

Its Southmall branch will be the first to close on August 13, followed by Centris (August 18), The Rise (August 25), and Megamall (August 28).

Zubuchon assured the public that "a majority of our Manila team have been placed in other good positions even before we post this announcement."

Explaining its decision to cease operations in Manila, it said: "We feel Zubuchon has achieved many of its original goals over the last 14 years, but a pandemic, absurd commodity prices, and other issues have made us rethink our desire to invest in any further expansion in Manila."

"All our branches in Cebu remain open and we hope to continue expanding there."

Zubuchon rose to fame after the late chef and TV host Anthony Bourdain called it the "best pig ever” in his food and travel show, "No Reservations."

It opened its first branch in Manila in 2017.