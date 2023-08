Sunshine Dizon shares tips on parenting

instagram.com/m_sunshinedizon/

MANILA –– Actress Sunshine Dizon shared tips on being a mother in the latest episode of "Tao Po" which aired Sunday.

For Dizon, it's always important to protect her children's well-being while striking a balance with listening to their side as well.

"'Yun lang day to day na 'how are you, anak, don't be scared to tell me anything, if there's anything wrong, I am here, I will never judge, I love you and you can talk to mama anytime, if you need someone, if you need a doctor, we can go' ganoon po ako ka-straightforward. I know how it feels to be judged na parang 'arte lang 'yan,'" the actress said.

"I always try to draw the line, kapag anak mo na 'yung kinalaban mo, sasagot at sasagot ako kasi anak ko 'yun, paano kung malagay sa sitwasyon 'yung anak ko na kinailangan nilang magsalita at ipagtanggol ang sarili nila pero wala silang lakas ng loob para magsalita, ni-train ko 'yung mga anak ko na pwedeng ipaglaban kung ano ang tama as long as magsasalita lang tayo nang maayos, pwedeng sumagot huwag lang bastos," she added.

She added that it is a must to also teach children how to be grateful to others.

"There are times that I really have to discipline and let them understand what life is about. Nung maliliit sila akala nila, libre ang tubig, libre ang kuryente, pero 'yung other side naman is sobrang spoiler ako," Dizon said.

"Kailangan ko ring i-explain sa kanila na kailangan din nating magpasalamat sa mga helpers natin sa bahay kasi 'pag wala si Mama, nagta-trabaho, nandiyang sila para umalalay sa inyo," she added.

“Parating inuulit-ulit ng Mama namin, huwag kang [nangmamaliit] ng tao kasi baka ‘yong kausap mo ngayon, bukas mas mataas na sa ‘yo. Parati niyang sinasabi noon na walang permanente sa buhay. Lahat ng meron ka ay hiram lang,” the actress ended from what she learned from her mother, Dorothy Cansancio.

Dizon is currently a part of afternoon teleserye, "Pira-Pirasong Paraiso" as Osang.

She has two kids, Anton and Doreen.

