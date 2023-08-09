Spotify's AI-powered DJ feature now in PH

Handout

MANILA -- Spotify has expanded its DJ feature powered by artificial intelligence (AI) to include the Philippines, months after its debut in North America.

In a statement, the streaming app said Spotify Premium users in the Philippines now have the option to hear commentary about the music they're listening to, as well as get artist recommendations.

The initial voice model for the feature, simply called DJ, is based on Spotify head of cultural partnerships Xavier "X" Jernigan.

While it is being rolled out in other countries, DJ is still in beta mode, with Spotify saying it will continue to make improvements on the new service.

Aside from the Philippines, the new feature has been made available as of August 8 in select markets in Europe, Asia, and Africa.