PH dance troupe to join international festival in UK

MANILA -- A dance troupe from the Philippines is set to take part in the Billingham International Folklore Festival of World Dance 2023 (BIFF2023) in the United Kingdom.

The Philippine Baranggay Folk Dance Troupe (PB) will represent the country in the BIFF 2023, which will be held in Stockton-on-Tees from August 12 to 20.

The group will be hosted during a two-week stay in London by its UK affiliate, the Lahing Kayumanggi Dance Company. It will also hold activities and performances until September 3 as part of its UK Cultural Dream Tour.

This is the second time that PB will be part of the BIFF, after its first appearance in 1993.

The dance troupe was formed in 1946 at the Philippine Normal College (now PNU) by its founder and creative director, the late Dr. Paz Cielo Angeles-Belmonte.