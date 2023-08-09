MANILA -- A new giant art installation takes center stage in a real estate development spanning the border of Pasig and Quezon City.

Made of perforated stainless steel, "The Victor" shows a figure with a raised fist and weighs 330 tons or 660,000 lbs. It is considered one of the world's tallest art installations with a total height of 60 meters, which includes 55 meters for the statue itself and an additional 5 meters for the podium.

It is even taller than the Statue of Liberty in New York, which measures 46 meters from heel to torch.

Handout

"The Victor" was designed by Filipino-American artist Jefre Manuel-Figueras as the centerpiece of Bridgetowne, the newest real estate development of Robinsons Land Corp. (RLC).

It is inspired by the success story of the late John Gokongwei Jr., whose JG Summit Holdings controls RLC and Cebu Pacific, among many other businesses.

"He overcame a lot of adversities and emerged as a successful and transformative figure whose legacy has impacted so many people," Mybelle Aragon-GoBio, RLC's senior vice president and general manager for Robinsons Destination Estates, said in a recent media huddle.

"With 'The Victor' embodying the spirit of triumph, hopefully they'll be inspired by the success of Mr. John and also carve their own path towards success and greatness," she added.

Jefre, who is based in the United States, shared the process of creating "The Victor" via video call during the media event.

He said everything started with a sketch, which was then translated into different models.

"When you do something of this size, you're like creating a building, so it's more than a sculpture. There were the complications of creating something from an engineering standpoint," said the artist behind the "Time" sculpture along EDSA and other eye-catching public art pieces in the United States. "We had to consider guidelines related to earthquakes and typhoons, and regulations that we would used to design a building."

From there, Jefre and his team created the two components of "The Victor" -- the "bones" and the "skin."

"I call them (interior structure) the bones, it's what you actually see when the sun passes through," he said. "It came as a skeleton in several parts and then cut up into segments that would fit into a shipping container. A series of shipping containers would come and one by one, and they were assembled again like building blocks."

"There are parts that were welded together and polished so when you look at it, it would almost seem seamless, which is the beauty of the sculpture."

Handout

"The Victor" is semi-translucent during the day due to its perforated stainless steel construction, allowing sunlight to pass through. The art installation can be lit up at night using projection mapping.

"At nighttime, this becomes one of the largest projection mapping projects in the world as an art piece," said Jefre, who floated the idea of having light and sound shows to lure tourists.

The Fil-Am artist also spoke of plans to add stairs at the base of "The Victor," placing a "walk of fame" featuring global Filipinos around it, and putting up functional spaces at the podium such as restaurants and art galleries.

"This will be more than an object but a destination that people can be a part of," he said.

Handout

While "The Victor" is inspired by the story of Gokongwei Jr., Jefre said his towering masterpiece aims to celebrate every Filipino, including those living abroad.

"Obviously it was inspired by his (Gokongwei Jr.'s) leadership... but the figure as we started the process was not an individual, but is about the heart and soul of the Filipino," he said.

"It's not a specific person, it's related to everyone, all of us."

Aragon-GoBio, for her part, hopes that "The Victor" will help create new traditions and become one of the Philippines' landmarks.

"Let's say a group of athletes who are off to some competition, or an awards ceremony in another country, we would love for them to go to 'The Victor' before they set off and manifest and claim success," she said.

"And as they accomplish what they set out to do, they'd come back to 'The Victor' and celebrate their wins, however small it might be," she added.

Aside from "The Victor," Bridgetowne also has a bridge designed by the late National Artist Francisco "Bobby" Mañosa. Taking inspiration from the ribbon seen at the end of a race, it aims to "capture the essence of reaching milestones and achieving goals."

Other features of the 32-hectare estate include an upscale shopping mall, a homegrown 5-star hotel, office buildings, and an events space, with luxury residential towers already under construction.