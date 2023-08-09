MANILA -- Maxine Medina has released photos from her second engagement shoot with diving instructor Timmy Llana.

The Miss Universe Philippines 2016 titleholder and her fiance showed their carefree side in their white and denim outfits, as seen in photos taken by Nice Print.

"From childhood love to forever bonded. Just 2 months away from saying 'I do!'" she said in an Instagram post.

The new photos came months after Medina gave a glimpse of her vintage-themed engagement shoot with Llana. Both were shot in Ilocos Sur.

They got engaged in April 2022 after being together for nearly four years.