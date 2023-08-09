The Manila International Book Fair (MIBF) is returning in September. Handout

MANILA – Here's some good news for Filipino book lovers! The Manila International Book Fair (MIBF) is set to return to the SMX Convention Center in Pasay City on September 14-17.

The long-running book fair is expecting to welcome a record-breaking crowd after the COVID-19 pandemic.

So what should Filipino readers expect in this year’s staging?

According to MIBF, there will be over 100 exhibitors, ranging from mainstream and indie publishers to international publishers, university presses, academic publishers and distributors, and bookstores.

Expect to find the latest titles too at MIBF 2023, including those that have yet to be made available online. There will also be books that are not found in regular bookstores, while some will be reprinted or updated specifically for the MIBF crowd.

Pinoys who will be visiting the fair may also get to meet some of the authors, who will be gracing the event for book signings.

They can interact with the likes of National Artists, celebrity authors, Wattpad sensations, top comic book creators, and even international bestselling authors.

Book lovers can also attend various seminars and workshops offered at the MIBF, which has become a venue for industry dialogues for books, education, and allied industries.

MIBF is also bringing the co-located event School World, which is a one-stop shop for teachers, students, parents, school administrators, young professionals and working adults to provide a wide selection of products and services as schools transition into new modes of learning in the new normal.