Catriona Gray, Sam Milby to hold concert in Canada

After their successful show in Hawaii, soon-to-wed couple Catriona Gray and Sam Milby are set to share the stage in Canada.

The former Miss Universe happily shared their latest project together in an Instagram post on Tuesday.

She said their upcoming show, billed as "Only You-niverse," will be held on October 14 at Global Kingdom Ministries in Toronto.

The title of the concert combines Milby's hit song "Only You" with Gray's title as Miss Universe 2018.

"Canada! [Sam] and I are so excited to be performing in concert this October 14th in Toronto!" she said, directing her fans to a link where they can buy tickets to the show.

It was last month when Gray and Milby performed in Honolulu, Hawaii for their show titled "The Heartthrob and the Queen."

The two announced their engagement last February through their social media posts.

They went public with their relationship in mid-2020.