MANILA -- Check out some of the latest news in the local retail scene.

ASEAN ONLINE SALE BY SHOPEE

Shopee has partnered with the Department of Trade and Industry to once again hold the ASEAN Online Sale, where users can shop for products from neighboring countries such as Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, and Vietnam.

Customers can enjoy up to 90% off on fashion staples, food and drinks, and other essentials from Southeast Asian countries on Shopee until August 10.

GLOBE LAUNCHES HAPAG MOVEMENT

Globe recently launched the Hapag Movement as part of its efforts to address involuntary hunger in the country.

It has partnered with Ayala Foundation, Caritas Philippines, Tzu Chi Foundation, and World Vision Philippines to help 100,000 families who have lost their livelihood, displaced workers recovering from the pandemic, and those who remain vulnerable to the effects of poverty through supplemental feeding programs and sustainable livelihood training.

These include technical and vocational training, upcycling programs for mothers, job placement initiatives for college scholars, capacity-building initiatives, and self-sufficiency programs.

Those who wish to support the movement can do so by downloading the GlobeOne app and donating their rewards points, or use the GCash app.

MEYCAUAYAN JEWELRIES' NEW COLLECTION

Bulacan-based Meycauayan Jewelries (MJ) has recently added two new collections to its selection of diamond engagement rings and wedding bands.

The Goddess Tala Collection and Goddess Mayari Collection are inspired by Philippine mythology's legendary deities.

All rings included in the collections are available in 14karat and 18karat gold. Pieces can also be customized with any diamond.

MJ has showrooms in Marilao, Bulacan and Quezon City, with more details on the brand's social media pages.

NIKE EXPANDS MATERNITY COLLECTION

Nike has expanded its maternity collection as part of its efforts to support women during all stages of pregnancy and beyond.

Launched in 2020, Nike (M) is created using pregnancy data findings with analytics for more than 150,000 comparison scans of non-pregnant women against those of pregnant women.

Designers also gathered feedback on fit, feel, and function from nearly 30 female athletes who were pregnant or postpartum.

The Nike (M) collection is a five-piece essentials capsule that is available on the brand's website. It will be launched in retail stores across Manila starting September.

OGAWA CELEBRATES INTERNATIONAL RELAXATION DAY

Ogawa is celebrating International Relaxation Day this August 15 by offering discounts on its massage chairs.

Featured products include the Smart Vogue Plus, which is controlled by a microcomputer that performs various intelligent massage methods; Master Drive Plus, which has isolated thermal massage rollers; Master Drive AI, which is equipped with advanced artificial intelligence features such as Face Recognition, Health Tracker and Scanner.

Customers can also avail of flexible payment terms of up to 36 months installment at 0% on major credit cards. More details are available at Ogawa's website and branches.

PLDT HOME REWARDS X MAYA GIVEAWAY

PLDT Home Rewards has partnered with the all-in-one money app Maya for a raffle promo.

Subscribers can join by enrolling to PLDT Home Rewards or by paying their bills via the Maya app until August 31.

Five PLDT Home subscribers have the chance to take home P100,000 credited directly to their Maya wallet.

More details are available at PLDT Home's website.

TIBAY CHAIRS BY BEAR BRAND

Bear Brand is turning over 5,000 chairs made of its upcycled packs to schools in 12 cities nationwide this year as part of its Tibayanihan Project.

As a result of a 6-year partnership of Bear Brand with the Department of Education (DepEd), the brand joined the national kickoff of the Brigada Eskwela program in Imus Pilot Elementary School where the Tibay Chairs were turned over.

Brigada Eskwela, which aims to prepare for the return of Filipino children to school, launched this year with the theme of "Tugon sa Hamon ng Ligtas na Balik-Aral."

The first batch of 1,500 Tibay Chairs to be turned over as part of the Brigada Eskwela kick-off will be distributed in public schools in Calabarzon, Benguet, and Baguio.

The public can join the campaign by donating plastic waste, with more details on Bear Brand's social media pages.

UNIQLO MARKS 2ND ANNIVERSARY OF ONLINE STORE

Japanese apparel retailer Uniqlo is celebrating the second anniversary of its online store with new and updated services, limited offers, and events for the whole month of August.

Uniqlo.com offers a wide selection of LifeWear, and shoppers can access the pre-launch of new items and avail of online-exclusive extra sizes. Delivery can be made within one to three days for those in Metro Manila.

The Uniqlo app also allows them to enjoy free alterations on select bottoms, and offers the Click and Collect feature where customers can either shop online and pick up the items at their convenience at the nearest store, or avail of free nationwide shipping for a minimum purchase of P2,500.

All throughout the month, customers can get a P300 discount coupon when they order with Click & Collect. Shoppers at Ayala Center Cebu can learn more about the benefits of shopping online at Uniqlo through a fun exhibit.

There is also Uniqlo's Live Station, a shopping livestream where they can purchase items in real-time, interact with the hosts and stylists and ask questions, and win special prizes. Episodes are scheduled on August 11, 19, and 26.