A homecoming parade was recently held for Gwendolyne Fourniol, who was crowned Miss World Philippines 2022 earlier this year.

The event was part of the 25th Charter Day celebrations in Kabankalan City, Negros Occidental.

In an Instagram post, Fourniol said she is happy to be back home.

"There is no place like home. I am so touched with the very warm welcome of the Kabankalanons," she said.

"It's heartwarming to be back as your Miss World Philippines to the city where my mother grew up and where we spend our yearly holidays with my siblings," she added.

Fourniol is set to represent the Philippines in this year's Miss World pageant.

She aims to win the second crown for the country, after Megan Young in 2013.

Related video: