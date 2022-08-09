MANILA -- TikTok Philippines is set to hold its second awards show which aims to recognize the country's most entertaining and impactful online stars.
It will have two categories: People's Choice, which will be based on votes by TikTok users until August 12; and Judges' Pick, or special awards selected by a panel.
The winners will be announced during the awards show titled "Panalo Ka Dito, Tara Na," which will be livestreamed on TikTok Philippines' accounts on TikTok, YouTube, and Facebook starting at 7 p.m. on August 20.
The event will feature performances from local celebrities and TikTok stars, including Darren Espanto, Zephanie, Ken San Jose, Awra Briguela, Adie, Jed Madela, Mavy Legaspi, Kyline Alcantara, Rayver and Rodjun Cruz, Niana and Natalia Guerrero, and the Pinoy pop boy and girl groups BGYO, BINI, and MNL48.
Below are the nominees in the People's Choice category of this year's TikTok Awards Philippines:
TIKTOK CELEBRITY OF THE YEAR
- Dasuri Choi
- Vice Ganda
- Kyline Alcantara
- Yukii Takahashi
- Althea Ablan
- Ivana Alawi
- Kim Chiu
- Joshua Garcia
- Cassy Legaspi
TIKTOK POPULAR CREATOR OF THE YEAR
- MONA
- Zeinab Harake
- Xspencer
- Queenay
- Esnyr
- Sassa Gurl
- Nana Silayro
- Charuth
- Pipay
- Arshie Larga
TIKTOK PPOP GROUP OF THE YEAR
- 1st.One
- 4th Impact
- Alamat
- BGYO
- BINI
- Calista
- Daydream
- Dione
- G22
- KAIA
- LITZ
- MNL48
- PPOP Generation
- Press Hit Play
- R Rules
- SB19
- SB New Gen
- VER5US
- VXON
- XOXO
- YARA
TIKTOK LIVESTREAMER OF THE YEAR
- Berm's Art UsingFoot
- MPLPH_Official
- Bon Olaco
- Annie Kun
- Nicabel
- Salem Dein Consulta
- AngelitoSerojales
- Yanyan De Jesus
- Berniecular Vlogs
- mngnzls
TIKTOK RISING STAR OF THE YEAR
- Juneru
- Celine Nobleza
- QUEEN ISABELA
- CHARIZZZZ!
- Masked Hokage
TIKTOK RISING LIVE STAR OF THE YEAR
- Patrise
- RM Enrico
- Obey Posadas
- Pao Caniamo
- Kyla
- Ghia Hong
- Johann Mendoza
- AD BEAT
- HANEMIYA
- Roce Ordonez
On the other hand, here are the awards included in the Judges' Pick category:
- Top Entertainment Award
- Top Media Publisher Award
- Top Beauty & Fashion Creator Award
- Top Foodie Creator Award
- Top Education Creator Award
- Top Gaming Creator Award
- Top Esports Personality Award
- Top Sports Creator Award
- Top Fitness Creator Award
