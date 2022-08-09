Actors Joshua Garcia and Ivana Alawi are among the nominees in the TikTok Celebrity of the Year award. Handout

MANILA -- TikTok Philippines is set to hold its second awards show which aims to recognize the country's most entertaining and impactful online stars.

It will have two categories: People's Choice, which will be based on votes by TikTok users until August 12; and Judges' Pick, or special awards selected by a panel.

The winners will be announced during the awards show titled "Panalo Ka Dito, Tara Na," which will be livestreamed on TikTok Philippines' accounts on TikTok, YouTube, and Facebook starting at 7 p.m. on August 20.

The event will feature performances from local celebrities and TikTok stars, including Darren Espanto, Zephanie, Ken San Jose, Awra Briguela, Adie, Jed Madela, Mavy Legaspi, Kyline Alcantara, Rayver and Rodjun Cruz, Niana and Natalia Guerrero, and the Pinoy pop boy and girl groups BGYO, BINI, and MNL48.

Below are the nominees in the People's Choice category of this year's TikTok Awards Philippines:

TIKTOK CELEBRITY OF THE YEAR

Dasuri Choi

Vice Ganda

Kyline Alcantara

Yukii Takahashi

Althea Ablan

Ivana Alawi

Kim Chiu

Joshua Garcia

Cassy Legaspi

TIKTOK POPULAR CREATOR OF THE YEAR

MONA

Zeinab Harake

Xspencer

Queenay

Esnyr

Sassa Gurl

Nana Silayro

Charuth

Pipay

Arshie Larga

TIKTOK PPOP GROUP OF THE YEAR

1st.One

4th Impact

Alamat

BGYO

BINI

Calista

Daydream

Dione

G22

KAIA

LITZ

MNL48

PPOP Generation

Press Hit Play

R Rules

SB19

SB New Gen

VER5US

VXON

XOXO

YARA

TIKTOK LIVESTREAMER OF THE YEAR

Berm's Art UsingFoot

MPLPH_Official

Bon Olaco

Annie Kun

Nicabel

Salem Dein Consulta

AngelitoSerojales

Yanyan De Jesus

Berniecular Vlogs

mngnzls

TIKTOK RISING STAR OF THE YEAR

Juneru

Celine Nobleza

QUEEN ISABELA

CHARIZZZZ!

Masked Hokage

TIKTOK RISING LIVE STAR OF THE YEAR

Patrise

RM Enrico

Obey Posadas

Pao Caniamo

Kyla

Ghia Hong

Johann Mendoza

AD BEAT

HANEMIYA

Roce Ordonez

On the other hand, here are the awards included in the Judges' Pick category:

Top Entertainment Award

Top Media Publisher Award

Top Beauty & Fashion Creator Award

Top Foodie Creator Award

Top Education Creator Award

Top Gaming Creator Award

Top Esports Personality Award

Top Sports Creator Award

Top Fitness Creator Award

