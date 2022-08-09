JC Intal's artwork on display at Pinto Art Museum

MANILA -- Bianca Gonzalez is one proud wife as the artwork of her husband, JC Intal, is on display at a museum in Antipolo.

The host said it felt "surreal" seeing Intal's oil on canvas piece, titled "Sixteen II," at the Pinto Art Museum.

"It's the starting years of this new chapter in his career and I am looking forward to seeing him learn, explore, grow even more," she said of Intal, who retired from basketball last year after 13 seasons in the PBA.

"When we visited a year ago, his piece had just arrived in Pinto. Just a few days ago, we got to visit again and saw that it already had his name beside the artwork. Surreal talaga, grabe," she added.

Intal has shifted his focus to art after retiring from the PBA.

He launched his second exhibit at Art Fair Philippines in May 2021,

