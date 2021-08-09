MANILA -- Miss Universe Philippines on Sunday released the swimsuit photos of the candidates who made it to the Top 75 of its 2021 pageant.

The delegates were selected based on votes from the headshot and intro video challenges, as well as from the Miss Universe Philippines Organization.

Both the headshot and intro video challenges were topped by former "Pinoy Big Brother" housemate Kisses Delavin, TikTok personality Ayn Bernos, and "Asia's Next Top Model" winner Maureen Wroblewitz.

Check out the Top 75 candidates of Miss Universe Philippines 2021 in the post below:

The Miss Universe Philippines 2021 coronation night will be held on September 25 and will feature only 30 candidates, who will be chosen after a series of virtual challenges.

The winner will represent the country in the Miss Universe pageant set in Israel in December.

The Philippines has four Miss Universe crowns won by Gloria Diaz (1969), Margie Moran (1973), Pia Wurtzbach (2015), and Catriona Gray (2018).

The reigning Miss Universe Philippines, Rabiya Mateo of Iloilo, finished in the Top 21.

