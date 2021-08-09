Former child star and “Bagani” actor Makisig Morales and his partner, beauty queen Nicole Joson, donned heritage fashion in a pictorial as part of a brand’s campaign to promote Filipino culture.

The couple wore modern takes on the barong and baro’t saya, the Philippine national costume, by Barong at Bestida, an Australia-based clothing line.

The pictorial was held in mid-July, with a fresh batch of photos released Sunday making the rounds on Facebook.

“Makisig and Nicole, it was truly an honor to have you both in our journey as we encourage more Pinoys abroad to wear a piece of Filipino heritage and be proud of our culture!” the brand said.

Sharing a video video of the shoot in July, Morales said: “Napasabak ang lolo niyo sa pag momodel. Kidding aside, I’m blessed to be working with these talented people. Grabe ‘yung sand dunes adventures natin. Pero it’s an experience I will never forget.”

Morales, whose runner-up finish in the 2005 singing competition “Little Big Star” opened doors for him in showbiz, migrated with his family to Australia in 2014.

Morales was based in the Philippines for a time in 2018 for his comeback TV role in the fantaserye “Bagani,” which also concluded that year.

He then got married to Joson in June 2019.