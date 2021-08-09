Hidilyn Diaz, wearing her gold medal, poses for a photo inside her new condo unit. Handout

MANILA -- A fully furnished condominium is one of the many prizes received by weightlifter Hidilyn Diaz for winning the Philippines' first-ever Olympic gold medal.

Valued at P14 million, the unit is located at the 47-storey One Eastwood Avenue in Quezon City. It was turned over to her by property developer Megaworld Corp. on Monday.

The space, which was designed by Megaworld's in-house interior design team, features mostly neutral colors and glass accents.

"All that Hidilyn and her family need to do is just bring their clothes and other personal effects, and they are good to stay in the unit," Megaworld chief strategy officer Kevin Tan said in a statement.

Diaz's living area by the window offers a view of Megaworld's first township. A gray rug defines the space which consists of an L-shaped sofa, a glass coffee table, and a burnt orange round ottoman.

The dining area next to it includes a glass six-seater table with brown chairs and a tall dried plant centerpiece. The kitchen, which is partially separated by a wall, is just a few steps away.

The living and dining areas of Diaz' new condo unit, with a glimpse of one of the bedrooms. Handout

The kitchen is partially separated by a wall. Handout

One of the bedrooms, as seen in photos released by Megaworld, follows the condo unit's neutral color scheme and elegant lighting.

Another highlight of Diaz's space is a charcoal artwork of the weightlifter by 21-year-old Fine Arts student John Ken Gomez.

One of the bedrooms in Diaz's new condo. Handout

As an owner of a unit at One Eastwood Avenue, Diaz gets to enjoy amenities such as a badminton court at the roof deck, landscaped gardens, a lap pool with pool seat jets, a paved sunbathing area, and a bar with indoor and outdoor lounges.

She can also visit the three sky gardens located in the tower and enjoy other facilities like the yoga and pilates room, outdoor chess area, game room, and fitness center.

Since her condo is inside a township, Diaz can easily walk to the mall, hotel, church, and other establishments.



"It will be a very convenient lifestyle for Hidilyn and her family," Tan said.

