MANILA -- Actress Kim Molina took to social media on Monday to share the video of her performance with popular Pinoy pop-rock band Aegis.

Molina, who is also a theater artist, performed with the band on Sunday for the one-night-only online concert which accompanied the stream of the hit original Filipino musical "Rak of Aegis."

In the caption of her Instagram post, Molina thanked the Philippine Educational Theater Association (PETA) for making her dream come true when she performed "Sayang na Sayang" with the band.

Molina's boyfriend, actor and theater actor Jerald Napoles, also performed in at the concert.

"So this happened last night on a pre-recorded one night only, online concert #RakWithAegis. Maraming salamat sa lahat mahal kong PETA Theater family, and for making this possible!," Molina wrote.

"Thanks also to everyone who supported the first run of #RakOfAegis’ online streaming! Yes, you read it right — “First run” because even online, Rak is EXTENDED!! Encore weekend on August 14-15!" she added.



PETA, as well as other theater groups, has been heavily impacted by the coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic.

The online streaming of "Rak of Aegis” was PETA’s key project for its donation campaign #TakePETAbeyondCovid.

Every ticket sold will help PETA gather funds to sustain its operations and activities that help artists, teachers, production and technical staff.

