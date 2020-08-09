Meet the man behind Jack Frost ice cream (and the voice of Yusuke in 'Ghost Fighter')

Bonner Dytoc is the man behind Jack Frost Premium Ice Cream. Jeeves de Veyra

MANILA -- If you’re an anime lover, Bonner Dytoc’s voice will sound very familiar. That’s because he was the voice of Yusuke (aka Eugene) in the Filipino dub of "Yu Yu Hakusho," better known as Ghost Fighter. These days, Dytoc has trained his spirit gun to other earthier pursuits.

Dytoc is behind Jack Frost Premium Ice Cream. If you’ve ever been to Bawai’s and tried the basil ice cream after your pho, then you’ve tasted some of the unique flavors Dytoc and his wife, Irene has churned up.

Dytoc recalled that Jack Frost Ice Cream started when his wife bought a Kitchen Aid mixer which came with a free ice cream bowl attachment. She experimented with it and the couple was very pleased with the result, which was way better than the off-the-shelf ice cream bought at the grocery.

“Jack Frost was the first character I remembered that was associated with the cold. The premium is taken from flavors that sets us apart from other brands like Basil, the first flavor we experimented with and decided to have as something very unusual, Nuts & Roses which is rose flavored ice cream with pistachio nuts, and Raspberetto, raspberry ice cream infused with amaretto,” Dytoc explained.

Dytoc currently has a total of 26 flavors. Apart from the ones mentioned above, he has unusual flavors like Orange Rosemary and Almond Spice alongside more conventional flavors like Silky Amber (his version of Salted Caramel), Energo (Milo ice cream), and White Rock with Almond Roca.

For the complete list of flavors and pricing of Jack Frost Premium Ice Cream, visit their Facebook and Instagram page.

Orders can be made through their social media pages with delivery arranged through Grab, Lalamove, Angkas or Move It.

Jack Frost Premium Ice Cream is also available as a dine-in dessert option at the White Plains branch Bawai’s, Sultan Mediterranean Grill, and Reserve Gastro Pub at Bonifacio Global City.