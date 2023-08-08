Rachelle Ann Go shares challenges as a working mom

Rachelle Ann Go turned to social media to express the profound challenges of being a dedicated working mother, particularly when juggling the responsibilities of breastfeeding.

On Instagram, Go shared that she was supposed to go to the rehearsals of “Hamilton” in New York but she couldn’t leave their home in London just yet because of her two kids.

“I love nursing them but I’ve been trying to pump too to increase my milk supply and take a break!!! I tried giving Sela my milk in a bottle so when we get to Manila and I’m on stage Martin won’t have a hard time. She has been drinking it so hooray,” she said.

She then reached out to her followers who might be facing similar circumstances, seeking valuable advice on how to manage the situation effectively.

“To all the working mamas out there, how do you do it? Do you pump at work? Where do you store it? Should I just bring Sela at the theatre and feed her whenever I can? Hahaha I have so many questions,” she said.

Despite the obstacles, Go maintains an optimistic outlook, firmly believing that she will be able to handle everything well.

In a previous interview with ABS-CBN News, Go shared that she has been diligently practicing her lines at home in London to ensure her readiness for the upcoming performances of “Hamilton” in the Philippines.

“Excited ako to perform in front of our kababayans and to share the story of this musical with everyone. Kung ako 'yung Rachelle Ann before, siguro mas matatakot ako at mas kakabahan ako. But now I feel like, I’ve done this show before and I feel like I’m gonna enjoy it in front of Pinoys,” she said.

The musical, which tells the story of American founding father Alexander Hamilton, will be staged at The Theatre at Solaire in Parañaque starting September 17.

The Manila run will mark the Asian premiere of "Hamilton," after shows in Australia and New Zealand. The tour will then head to the Middle East at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi on January 17.

"Hamilton" has won Tony, Grammy, and Olivier awards, as well as the Pulitzer Prize for Drama since it premiered on Broadway in 2015.

