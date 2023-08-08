Scenes from .ARCHIVE’s 'ARC 02: Digital Oasis' fashion show. Anna Cerezo, ABS-CBN News Scenes from .ARCHIVE’s 'ARC 02: Digital Oasis' fashion show. Anna Cerezo, ABS-CBN News Scenes from .ARCHIVE’s 'ARC 02: Digital Oasis' fashion show. Anna Cerezo, ABS-CBN News Scenes from .ARCHIVE’s 'ARC 02: Digital Oasis' fashion show. Anna Cerezo, ABS-CBN News Scenes from .ARCHIVE’s 'ARC 02: Digital Oasis' fashion show. Anna Cerezo, ABS-CBN News Scenes from .ARCHIVE’s 'ARC 02: Digital Oasis' fashion show. Anna Cerezo, ABS-CBN News Scenes from .ARCHIVE’s 'ARC 02: Digital Oasis' fashion show. Anna Cerezo, ABS-CBN News Scenes from .ARCHIVE’s 'ARC 02: Digital Oasis' fashion show. Anna Cerezo, ABS-CBN News Scenes from .ARCHIVE’s 'ARC 02: Digital Oasis' fashion show. Anna Cerezo, ABS-CBN News Scenes from .ARCHIVE’s 'ARC 02: Digital Oasis' fashion show. Anna Cerezo, ABS-CBN News Scenes from .ARCHIVE’s 'ARC 02: Digital Oasis' fashion show. Anna Cerezo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA -- Models decked in cutting-edge outfits of varying muted color palettes strutted on a stunning silver backdrop runway set in a post-apocalyptic future to bring Ellis Co’s fashion-forward vision to life.

.ARCHIVE’s "ARC 02: Digital Oasis,” held in Pasay City, had three rows of seats that circled a digital centerpiece.

“For this show, we really like bringing people to different places. Transport them and give them an experience,” Co aid.

“This collection, we aimed to create pockets of future where humanity is in different sections. That is why the show there were different parts describing each type of person and where they are from.”

BGYO members Mikki and Gelo were among the models to strut the catwalk in avant-garde wear that blended high fashion and street wear. Clean lines and sleek silhouettes were a constant theme throughout the collection.

“It's an interpretation of what streetwear is. I'm also into high fashion. I wanna redefine what streetwear is,” Co said. “What you wear is important, it's your form of expression and it can boost your you confidence.”

The collection features 44 unique looks that blended futuristic elements with visionary designs. And according to the innovative artist, each piece tells a story.

“As a starting designer, I open myself to criticism and learning experiences, to be able to better translate my ideas into garments,” he explained.

"Digital Oasis” is another step in Co's artistic journey.

“Each collection has a different energy turned into a collection. That is why we call it .ARCHIVE,” he said.

According to .ARCHIVE creative director Aya Reika Mayani, who was among those responsible for the captivating show, they will soon open a showroom.