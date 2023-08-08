MANILA -- Here are some events which may be of interest to art and culture enthusiasts.

'A SYMPHONY OF ROOTS' EXHIBIT

Contemporary visual artist Aileen Lanuza unveils flourishing tapestries in her latest collection titled "A Symphony of Roots" this month.

The solo exhibition will have its opening reception at 5 p.m. on August 9, Wednesday, at Galerie Stephanie, located on the 4th floor of Shangri-La Plaza East Wing in Mandaluyong City.

Here, Lanuza works closely with the Mindanaoan artisans of Kaayo, a collective dedicated to telling woven stories, as she uses indigenous weaves from tribes across the region in her compositions.

"A Symphony of Roots" will be on view until August 27.

DWEIN BALTAZAR FILM CLOSES CINEMALAYA 19

A romance film written and directed by Dwein Baltazar caps the Cinemalaya Philippine Independent Film Festival 2023 on August 12 at the Philippine International Convention Center (PICC).

"Third World Romance (Love on a Budget)" focuses on the story of Britney, an outspoken grocery cashier, and Alvin, a laid-back grocery bagger, who seek the difficult goal of being happy and content despite the harsh realities of their blue-collared lives and the bleak background of the pandemic. The movie stars Carlo Aquino and Charlie Dizon.

The Cinemalaya 19 closing film is open and free to the public on a first-come, first-served basis. Tickets will be released two hours before the scheduled screening time at the PICC vestibule near the exit area.

The Cinemalaya Closing and Awarding Program is slated on August 13 at the PICC. More details are available on Cultural Center of the Philippines' website and social media accounts.

MONTBLANC'S VINCENT VAN GOGH COLLECTION

Montblanc has introduced a new collection dedicated to the artistry and skill of history’s great artists, with its first edition celebrating Vincent Van Gogh.

Van Gogh is introduced into the Masters of Art Collection through five limited edition writing instruments that pay homage to the various personal and artistic periods in the painter’s life, taking design inspiration from some of his most well-known works and idiosyncratic art style.

Montblanc has partnered with the Van Gogh Museum in Amsterdam to ensure that the Masters of Art Homage to Vincent van Gogh Limited Editions align with the museum’s insight into his work and life.

The new products are are available at Rustan's Makati, Rustan's Shangri-La, Rustan's Cebu, Greenbelt 5, City of Dreams, and Solaire Resort Entertainment City.