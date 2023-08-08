Parokya ni Edgar's Chito Miranda. Instagram/@chitomirandajr

MANILA -- Parokya ni Edgar frontman Chito Miranda has embraced a healthier lifestyle, saying he is doing it not just for himself but also for his family.

In an Instagram post, the singer-songwriter said he has been more conscious of what he eats, prioritizing healthy but still tasty food options.

"Kahit ang sarap sana mag-bacon and eggs with garlic rice, tapos may pork breakfast sausages... dito na lang muna ako sa steamed chicken chipolata with veggies," he said.

"Tapos kahit may champorado with danggit at dilis, I opted to have the miso soup. Tapos cucumber smoothie instead na hot chocolate. Ayos na, sobrang sarap pa rin," he added.

On top of these, Miranda also makes an effort to exercise regularly by walking, going to the gym, and riding a bike.

He has also stopped smoking and learned to reduce his alcohol consumption, opting only for "sakto" and "chill" drinking sessions.

According to Miranda, he started shifting to a healthier lifestyle because he wants to spend more time with his family.

"Nung nagkapamilya kasi ako, binago ko na 'yung lifestyle ko... Kasi gusto ko sila alagaan ng pinakamatagal na puwede, at ayoko sila iwan nang maaga," he explained. "I need to be healthy for them... not just me."

The "Idol Philippines" judge also believes that one can take steps to live longer and still be happy.

"Palagi kong sinasabi dati na hindi pahabaan ng buhay ang laban, kung 'di pasarapan," he acknowledged. "Pero 'pag may pamilya't mga anak ka na, magbabago talaga priorities mo and mag-iiba 'yung batayan mo ng kasiyahan."

"Enjoy pa rin dapat ang buhay, pero mas ingat lang kasi may mga inaalagaan ka na... na higit pa sa sarili mo."