The delegates of The Miss Philippines California. Instagram/@themissuniverseph

Filipinas based in California will soon get the chance to compete in the Miss Universe Philippines and The Miss Philippines pageants.

Candidates of The Miss Philippines California were introduced to the public on Tuesday through a video posted on the social media pages of Miss Universe Philippines.

"Here are the delegates of The Miss Philippines California! With grace, beauty, and determination, these inspiring delegates are ready to embark on a remarkable journey towards representing California in the esteemed Miss Universe Philippines and The Miss Philippines pageants," the post read.

Michelle Dee of Makati City is the reigning Miss Universe Philippines, and is set to compete on the international stage later this year.

Two of Dee's runners-up, Pauline Amelinckx of Bohol and Krishna Gravidez of Baguio, were given the Miss Supranational Philippines and Miss Charm Philippines titles, respectively. They also became the faces of the newly formed The Miss Philippines pageant.

Amelinckx recently finished first runner-up in Miss Supranational 2023, while Gravidez continues her training for Miss Charm International.