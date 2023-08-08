Beauty shorts: New makeup, skin care products

MANILA -- Check out some of the latest news related to beauty and skin care.

These are not endorsed by ABS-CBN News.

AVON'S HYDRAMATIC LIPSTICK

Handout

Avon has unveiled its Hydramatic Lipstick, which is said to be the world's first matte lipstick with a patented hydrating core.

The new lipstick comes in six shades to suit different skin tones: Hydra Garnet, Hydra Plum, Hydra Pink, Rosy, Hydra Ruby, and Hydra Siren Red. It features a central core that combines hydrating and skin-protecting ingredients such as hyaluronic acid, AHA, and glycerin.

Priced at P379 each, the new Hydramatic Lipstick is available at Avon's online shop, through the brand's representatives, and via its stores on Lazada and Shopee.

CARELINE'S GRAPH-INK LINERS

Careline has launched an entire line of Graph-Ink Liner products to help achieve the "cat eye" look, which is once again taking social media by storm.

Aside from the original Careline Graph-Ink Liner, the collection also includes the Graph-Ink Linter Matte, Graph-Ink Linter Extreme, Graph-Ink Dual Liner, Graph-Ink Wing Liner and Stamp, and Graph-Ink Lash and Line.

Careline products are available at Watsons, The SM Store, Robinsons Department Store, and other leading department stores nationwide, as well as online on Shopee and Lazada.

KIEHL'S FAST RELEASE WRINKLE-REDUCING RETINOL SERUM

Kiehl's has added a new product to its retinol line with the Fast Release Wrinkle-Reducing Retinol Serum.

It comes in a uniquely designed bottle -- the retinol itself comes in powder form that uses the bottle cap in a flip and mix motion to infuse the serum and activate the product. This powder form helps keep the retinol remain safe and stable outside of the liquid serum.

Unlike most retinol brands that have only 0.1%, Kiehl's Fast Release Wrinkle-Reducing Retinol Serum is formulated with 0.3% pure retinol and promises visibly reduced wrinkles, improved skin firmness, and more radiant skin in as little as five days.

Priced at P4,700 for 30 ml, the new product is available in Kiehl's stores nationwide, and online exclusively at the brand's flagship store on Lazada.

L'OREAL PARTNERS WITH PCX TO MANAGE PLASTIC FOOTPRINT

L’Oréal Groupe has partnered with PCX, a registered producer responsibility organization, to recover, sort and recycle plastic equivalent to 100% of its yearly plastic footprint volume in the Philippines starting in 2023.

The move is part of the L'Oréal for the Future program, the Group’s sustainable development strategy for 2030.

Today, all L'Oréal brands (L'Oréal Paris, Garnier, Maybelline, Kiehl’s, Kerastase, and L'Oréal Professionnel)) ordered from e-commerce platforms like Lazada, Shopee, and Tiktok Shop come in a plastic-free wrap and packaging; and use FSC-certified paper box, honeycomb wrap, and paper tape.

PAULA'S CHOICE RESIST TRIPLE ACTIVE TOTAL REPAIR SERUM

Handout

Paula's Choice is set to release a new anti-aging serum in the Philippines this month.

The Resist Triple Active Total Repair Serum promises to visibly improve lines, discoloration, and firmness in as little as one week. It has 0.3% retinyl propionate, 5% niacinamide, and 0.4% hexylresorcinol.

Priced at P3,150, it will be available at the Paula's Choice Philippines website starting August 22. Customers can enjoy promos and treats when they buy the product from August 22 to 28, while stocks last.

ROBINSONS DEPARTMENT STORE HOLDS FIRST BEAUTY FAIR

Robinsons Department Store has kicked off its first-ever beauty fair this August.

"Standout Beauty: Beauty For All" has promotions on select products at Robinsons Department Store and its online marketplaces in GoCart, LazMall, and Shopee Mall until August 30.

Customers are in for prizes, freebies, and exclusive discounts during the Beauty Fair Week from August 28 to September 3 at Robinsons Ermita, Midtown Atrium Activity Center.

Top beauty and self care brands such as L’Oreal Philippines, LuxAsia, Hebe, P&G, Unilever, Colourette, Ever Bilena, Do Day Dream, RMK, Nivea, JNTL, IN2IT, Dermesse, and Beach Hut will have special displays and activations in Robinsons Department Store’s beauty section.

More details are available at Robinsons Department Store's social media pages.