MANILA -- Anne Curtis has nothing but gratitude for the son of screen icon Audrey Hepburn for giving fans like her an "intimate" look at their idol.

The Kapamilya star got to meet Sean Hepburn Ferrer during the Manila launch of the "Intimate Audrey" exhibit, which features photographs, fashion drawings, and other memorabilia.

"I have been an admirer of Audrey Hepburn since my father first introduced her films to me, the initial being 'My Fair Lady,'" Curtis said in an Instagram post. "It was an instant admiration that has lasted till this day... from watching all her films, collecting what memorabilia I could and, of course, respecting and being inspired by her humanitarian work."

Addressing Ferrer, she continued: "Thank you for showing this intimate side of your mother... [It] was so special to meet you and hear personal stories behind each photo and memorabilia."

Curtis admitted that she could not help but cry during the exhibit as she saw "bits and pieces I would never imagine getting to see in real life."

"I tried so hard not to cry (kasi nakakahiya) but failed," said Curtis, who wore Hepburn's bow, which she bought at an auction, during her visit.

Curtis earlier revealed having a collection of dolls inspired by Hepburn. The "It's Showtime" host has also been known for channeling the British actress' signature style.

The "Intimate Audrey" exhibit runs at The Museum at S Maison at the Mall of Asia complex in Pasay City until October 29.