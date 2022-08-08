LOOK: Miss Global 2022 Shane Tormes visits alma mater

MANILA -- Shane Tormes is happy to be back in her alma mater months after winning the Miss Global 2022 crown.

The beauty queen was recently invited to return to Polytechnic University of the Philippines (PUP), which recognized her as one of its distinguished alumni.

"No words can ever express my gratitude to the university who has taught me resiliency and honed me to be the Queen I am today. Indeed, education is really a treasure we don't only get to keep but live by," Tormes said in an Instagram post, which showed photos from her visit.

She went on to recall the moment she declared that she will one day do something that will make her school proud.

"I can clearly remember that I told myself, 'Gagawa din ako ng isang bagay na magiging proud 'yung school sa akin.' I actually don’t know how I will do that, I just know in my heart that I wanted to do something that will make my school proud of me. Didn't know that those random thoughts of my teenage self will eventually happen," she said.

"This plaque will serve as a reminder to stay connected to our school's motto, ang maging 'Tanglaw ng Bayan,'" she said, referring to the token given to her by PUP.

"Rest assured, wherever I go, I'll keep that to heart especially when I represent our country to the Global community."

Tormes won the Miss Global 2022 pageant in Indonesia last June.

She previously competed in the Miss Philippines Earth 2020 pageant, finishing as a runner-up to Roxanne Baeyens; and in Binibining Pilipinas in 2018, where she was named Binibining Friendship and Talent.

