Lea Michele looks back at ‘Funny Girl’ dream

"Glee" star Lea Michele looked back on her past as she embarks on a new journey on Broadway.

In an Instagram post, Michele shared an old photo of her with the "Funny Girl" musical poster and a new photo as part of the cast.

"A dream come true," she said.

After the departure of Beanie Feldstein in the Broadway revival of the show, it was announced that Michele will be taking her spot as Fanny Brice.

"A dream come true is an understatement. I’m so incredibly honored to join this amazing cast and production and return to the stage playing Fanny Brice on Broadway. See you September 6th," Michele earlier said in an Instagram post.

Michele rose to fame for her role as Rachel Berry in "Glee" which ran for six seasons. In the series, Berry also starred as Brice in "Funny Girl" on Broadway.

